Former ILUV Member Minah Denies Agency’s Claims That She Lied + Says She Has Evidence Yet To Be Revealed

The dispute between former ILUV member Minah and ILUV’s company, WKS ENE, continues.

Warning: dialogue of suicide.

Minah joined ILUV in November 2019 and promoted the music “Open the Door” earlier than leaving the group. She lately got here ahead to accuse her fellow ILUV members of harassment. She additionally mentioned that she is affected by despair, panic dysfunction, and insomnia because of the members’ actions and mentioned that she lately made an try to take her personal life. WKS ENE denied these claims and Minah countered by saying that everybody on the company had recognized in regards to the harassment.

Later, the challenge was coated on SBS’s “E-news Unique.” WKS ENE mentioned that they had proof within the type of screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations, and Minah responded to every piece of proof together with her personal facet of the story. On the present, a supply from the company denied all Minah’s claims, whereas Minah’s lawyer mentioned that she had proof to show harassment if the case went to courtroom.

On August 14, Minah shared one other publish on Instagram.

Howdy. A lot of folks wished me a cheerful birthday on August 12, however I used to be within the hospital for therapy, so I used to be solely capable of test these messages now. Thanks to everybody who despatched me their well-wishes. I spent my birthday within the hospital this 12 months, however I used to be comfortable as a result of I used to be capable of meet some good mates, women, nurses, and docs. I’m not well-known, and in a tough scenario, the one method that I’m capable of let folks learn about my present situation is thru social media, so I’ve shared posts with the final of my energy. However there are those that say that these are lies, who rave towards me by calling me an attention-seeker. Is there an individual who would mislead the extent that they might attempt to kill themselves? The company known as me a liar, however there may be no lie in the truth that I’ve developed trauma, insomnia, panic dysfunction, and despair from the members and from the company. There are those that are asking me for proof. The explanation I haven’t revealed it was as a result of it was my final token of consideration for the members. I used to be afraid that they may make a nasty selection like me if I reveal it, so I took that into consideration. All I wished was a honest apology, however plainly I don’t have to be thoughtful anymore. I’ll focus on this with my lawyer. The group that I used to be a part of was solely pleasant on-camera. I used the final of my energy to maintain up a vibrant picture, even whereas affected by assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault, verbal assault, random inspections of my telephone, and being ostracized. The movies that the company revealed have been all for the vlog and so they weren’t voluntary. Everybody within the video was performing and we weren’t shut in actual life in any respect. I requested the CEO for assist with the members a number of instances, however he ignored me. I thought of this whereas within the hospital for therapy. If the attackers are performing so openly, then there’s no purpose for me to cover because the sufferer. I’ll quickly replace you on my situation by means of YouTube content material that I had filmed earlier. I’ll say it once more however I didn’t lie. I’m certain the members and company employees who learn this haven’t any intention of apologizing, however as the reality comes out, I’ll completely not settle for false apologies. Dwell in your blood, sweat, and tears. I’ll make you bear the worth of constructing me sick and making my household endure. I hope that this world by which victims have to cover whereas attackers reside in honor goes away ceaselessly.

In the meantime, WKS ENE has delayed the debut of BOTOPASS, a brand new woman group that incorporates former members of ILUV.