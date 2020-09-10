Former ILUV Member Minah Shares Post After Attempt To Take Her Own Life

Warning: dialogue of suicide.

Former ILUV member Minah was rescued after an try to take her personal life.

In July, Minah posted to say that she was affected by melancholy, panic dysfunction, and insomnia after being harassed by former fellow members of ILUV. She revealed that she had tried to take her personal life however was saved by a police officer.

ILUV’s company WKS ENE has denied all of Minah’s claims of harassment, whereas Minah’s lawyer acknowledged in an episode of “E-news Unique” final month that she has proof to show harassment if the case goes to court docket.

On September 9, Xportsnews reported that Minah had advised the outlet in an interview that she continues to be struggling and that her company has filed a further legal grievance towards her for allegations of obstruction of enterprise and fan letter theft.

The company responded by saying that her claims are false and that they haven’t filed extra complaints. They advised Xportsnews that defamation, obstruction of enterprise, and theft had been included once they submitted the primary grievance, and they stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Minah posted on her Instagram account on September eight and 9 with pictures of a weight scale. She shared that she is working exhausting to achieve weight after shedding pounds on account of stress.

On the morning of September 9, she posted an entry on her Instagram that prompted fear. Based on the Seoul Mapo Police Station, they obtained a name at 12:17 p.m. KST that day about a girl in her 20s who was seen showing to be making an attempt suicide. After the police rescued her, they handed her over to her guardian. The lady was described in experiences as a former lady group member with the household identify “Shin” (Minah’s household identify).

Following the rescue, Minah posted on her Instagram to say, “I gained’t do this once more. I’m sorry to fret you. I actually gained’t have dangerous ideas once more. Thanks for supporting me. I actually thank the individuals who rescued me right now. Thanks to the followers who reported it.”

Afterward, she deleted the submit and shared a selfie for her followers.

She additionally posted a screenshot of an article in regards to the rescue, which notes that it was presumed that Minah was the girl and features a report about her posts on Instagram.

She wrote within the caption, “Please cease posting malicious feedback. It’s exhausting on me.” She additionally posted screenshots of malicious direct messages she’s obtained.

Supply (1) (2) (3)

If you want to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for a listing of worldwide hotlines which you could name, and in case you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

Editor’s observe: This text has been edited to take away an outline of the tactic and the message of her early September 9 Instagram submit.