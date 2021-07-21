Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Wraps Up Shoot For Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Friendship’

Harbhajan Singh (Provide: Instagram | @harbhajan3)

Joseph Bhatena , 20 Jul 2021

It is rather unusual that we get to witness sports activities actions celebrities turn film actors. Then again in this case, the world-renowned cricketer, Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his debut inside the film business. Certain, you’ve heard it correctly, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan might be briefly noticed in a Tamil film referred to as ‘Friendship.’

As according to the research of Recreational Events, Harbhajan has wrapped up taking footage for the film and is all set for the film to release. The film is a romantic sports activities actions comedy written and directed by way of John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. ‘Friendship’ stars Harbhajan, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Arjun Saraj inside the lead roles. The personnel is super happy with how problems were to this point and is engaged at the post-production part.

Manufacturer, Kiran Reddy Mandadi in a press free up to the media said, “I actually really feel extremely extremely joyful to percentage that we’ve wrapped up without equal time table for Friendship. The general time table was once tough with all the movement sequences and at the an identical time, it’s been an emotional experience as this pretty film has been very specific.”

Harbhajan has been thought to be considered one of my favorite cricket players and I’ve actually beloved staring at him on-field. It’s time now to take a look at him at the huge show and I’m super excited for this film and might’t wait to peer what the entire cast has in store for us.