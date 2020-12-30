Former Indian cricketer ‘Shiva’ enters politics, joins BJP

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Joins BJP: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who was part of the Indian cricket team, has now entered the political arena. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Laxman has taken membership of BJP (BJP) today. BJP leaders joined Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in Chennai and got membership. Also Read – Bihar News: Nitish Kumar’s statement on RJD leader Shyam Razak’s claim of 17 MLAs – said this …

This was such a career

Bowler Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan) was a leg-spinner in the Indian cricket team. He has also been a commentator. Laxman, 54, was known as Shiva or LS. Laxman made his Test debut against the West Indies on 28 April 1983. He played his last Test match in 1986 with Australia.

Tamil Nadu: Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Chennai. https://t.co/bE05u082hx pic.twitter.com/U5arZLrboQ

— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who hails from Chennai, played a total of 9 Test matches. While 16 ODIs were also played for the Indian cricket team. He took 15 wickets in 16 ODIs. After the cricketer innings, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is now going to play political innings. The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have welcomed him.