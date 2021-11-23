Former JDU chief Pavan Varma joins TMC, Kirti Jha Azad will even sign up for Mamta Banerjee’s celebration

Janta Dal United (I GOFormer normal secretary of Mamta Banerjee’s celebration Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, Pavan Varma (TMC) Joined. Subsequent No. Kirti Jha Azad of Congress (Kirti Jha Azad) is of. Kirti Azad will even sign up for TMC quickly. Pavan Varma in presence of celebration leader Mamata Banerjee in Delhi TMC Connected with that.Additionally Learn – Trinamool Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh were given bail, was once arrested an afternoon previous as a result of this

It’s identified that Mamta Banerjee has simply come to Delhi. When he involves Delhi, at all times Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) meets with. Then again, Trinamool Congress assets indicated that the West Bengal Leader Minister would possibly not meet Sonia Gandhi this time. Kirti Azad was once a member of the 1983 Cricket Global Cup profitable staff. In December 2015, he was once suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) for brazenly concentrated on the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption within the Delhi and District Cricket Affiliation. He had joined Congress in 2018. Additionally Learn – Ideally suited Courtroom in a position to listen to the placement in Tripura, TMC filed a petition after the arrest of its leaders

Azad was once elected to the Lok Sabha three times from the Darbhanga parliamentary seat in Bihar. In 2014, he contested the overall elections on a BJP price tag. On the identical time, Ashok Tanwar, former president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, had alleged cash transactions in price tag distribution earlier than the 2019 Haryana Meeting elections, and then he needed to phase tactics with the Congress. After leaving the Congress, he shaped his personal celebration ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’ in February this yr.

He has additionally been an MP from Haryana’s Sirsa Lok Sabha seat and was once as soon as thought to be as regards to Rahul Gandhi. Assets say that when becoming a member of the Trinamool Congress, Tanwar could also be given the accountability of management of the celebration in Haryana. Former consultant to Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar and previous Rajya Sabha member Pavan Verma was once expelled from the ruling JD(U) within the state in 2020.

