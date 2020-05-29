Former judge Arlene Phillips worries about Strictly ignoring older contestants this year

The Strictly 2020 rumours checklist is rising longer by the day, with the likes of Emily Atack, Michelle Keegan and Jack P Shepherd reportedly being thought-about for the present.

Nonetheless with the way forward for this year’s sequence doubtful, questions are being requested about what the 2020 sequence may appear to be.

Authentic Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips is especially involved about rumours that the present could solely look to enroll youthful contestants, due to worries about coronavirus affecting older folks extra severely than their youthful counterparts.

“I believe it will be a extremely tough state of affairs [if Strictly didn’t allow older contestants],” says Arlene, 77, talking completely to RadioTimes.com. “There are many 70-year-olds nonetheless bounding round like pet canines, their psychological age remains to be of their 50s. I don’t know what it’s imagined to really feel like being in my 70s, or what’s imagined to have occurred to me.

“In fact the very last thing I need to do is take an opportunity of infecting somebody or changing into severely unwell with coronavirus, so I’m completely sticking to the foundations – I’ve not seen my granddaughter even from a distance for 11 weeks. However I can’t think about a 70-year-old having to behave otherwise to somebody who’s 69.”

Strictly has welcomed many 60-something contestants over time, together with Anneka Rice, Anita Dobson and Lulu in addition to over 70s Paul Daniels, Johnny Ball and Lesley Joseph. Arlene hopes that contestants of that age gained’t be written off this year.

“I want there was a quite simple well being take a look at as a substitute,” she suggests. “I do know after I’m making a movie or doing a TV programme that you must do a well being take a look at to be sure to can get by means of the interval of working and also you’re informed if you happen to’re not robust sufficient. Personally I’m bursting to get out and right into a rehearsal room at 10am.”

Arlene is at present engaged on varied initiatives throughout lockdown, together with choreography for a brand new musical and a brand new TV dance-drama, which she is creating alongside “somebody everybody is aware of” – however she is sworn to secrecy about any additional particulars!

Strictly Come Dancing is because of return to our screens within the autumn.