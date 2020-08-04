Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Corona positive, told by tweet am admitted to hospital

new Delhi: After the Chief Minister in the grip of Corona virus infection, now senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also become infected with Kovid-19. Today Tuesday morning, he has given this information by tweeting himself. He is admitted in a hospital. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: 10-day lockdown ends in capital Bhopal, open market

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, "I have come to Kovid-19 test positive and have been admitted to the hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors." I want to tell all those who have come in contact with me to get their symptoms checked and quarantine themselves.

Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says, he has tested positive for # COVID19, admitted to hospital

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly (71) has urged all those who came in contact with him to go in isolation.

Yeddyurappa was admitted there on Sunday night. Doctors say that his condition is stable now.

Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra Siddaramaiah said that his father had fever since Monday morning and he was admitted to the hospital at night. He said, after antigen investigation, he was confirmed to be infected with Corona virus.

Siddaramaiah has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. Chief minister b. s. Since Yeddyurappa was infected, he is also being treated in this hospital.

Siddaramaiah tweeted, “After being infected with Corona virus, I am admitted to the hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. I urge all the people in contact with me to go in isolation. ”

At the same time, the state’s Medical Education Minister K.K. Sudhakar tweeted and wished Siddaramaiah to recover soon and said that he is in touch with the doctors of Manipal Hospital. Sudhakar said, “His (Siddaramaiah) condition is stable and there is no reason to panic.”

Let me tell you that two days ago, the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s Kovid-19 report came positive, after which he moved to Home Quarantine.

Let me tell you that till yesterday, a total of 1,39,571 cases of corona virus infection had occurred due to corona virus infection, while 2,594 patients had died and 62,500 people had become healthy. Till yesterday, 74,469 people were infected with this virus, out of which 73,840 patients are in different hospitals and 629 patients are in ICU.