Former Karnataka IPS officer K.K. Annamalai joins BJP

Former officer of the Indian Police Service of Karnataka cadre of Tamil Nadu origin. Annamalai (K. Annamalai) on Tuesday joined BJP (BJP) membership. Annamalai joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the presence of BJP general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu P Muralidhar Rao, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan and party spokesperson Sambit Patra. Annamalai resigned from the police service in May last year after serving in various positions in Karnataka for 9 years. At that time he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bangalore (South).

Delhi: Annamalai Kuppusamy met party president JP Nadda, after joining the party along with BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao & Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. pic.twitter.com/GsMIT5iRzB

– ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Born in Karur, Tamil Nadu, this former IPS officer of 2011 batch remembers his tenure as Assistant Superintendent of Police of Karkala in Udupi district of Karnataka and Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Chikmagalur. Rao welcomed him to the party and said that he belongs to the farming family. His background has been very good. He studied management after engineering and was then elected to IPS.

Rao said that like every state of the country, the BJP is becoming stronger in Tamil Nadu. There too, there has been an increase in the interest of the BJP in different sections of society and people from different regions. He said that Annamalai has joined BJP to strengthen the nationalist forces in Tamil Nadu, establish constitutional values ​​and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After joining the BJP, Annamalai met BJP President JP Nadda.