Former Kasabian Frontman Tom Meighan Admits to Assaulting Ex-Fiancee – Variety

Tom Meighan, the previous lead vocalist of rock band Kasabian, has pleaded responsible to a cost of home violence.

Meighan was accused of attacking his former fiancee Vikki Ager on April 9, and submitted his responsible plea Tuesday at a courtroom in Leicester, England. The choose ordered him to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and massive toe in addition to a reddening across the neck, which was the results of a sustained assault.

Meighan cried and held his head in his fingers as video footage of the assault was performed in courtroom. A baby witnessed the assault and phoned the emergency providers to inform them a “home incident was happening.”

Prosecuting legal professional Naeem Valli stated the kid “sounded panicked and afraid” whereas making the decision, and the sufferer may very well be heard saying “get off me, get off me.”

Cops stated Ager was “visibly upset” once they arrived, whereas Meighan was “unco-operative and aggressive.” Meighan smelled “closely of intoxicants,” the courtroom heard.

On Monday, Kasabian stated on Twitter that Meighan was stepping down from the band “by mutual consent.” It added that he had “struggled with private points which have affected his habits for fairly a while and now needs to focus all his energies on getting his life again on monitor.”

Meighan’s departure leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards because the band’s solely remaining founding members. Drummer Ian Matthews joined the group in 2004.