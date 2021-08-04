Former Kell, Georgia Megastar Williams 5th By way of Two Legs Of…

Aug. 4 – Competing within the Olympics for the second one time, former Kell Top Faculty and Georgia celebrity Kendell Williams completed 5th in the course of the first two levels of Wednesday’s heptathlon in Tokyo.



Williams, 26, who completed seventeenth on the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, were given off to a powerful get started, profitable the 100m hurdles in 12.97 seconds, however couldn’t stay alongside of the lead within the top soar.

Williams got here to at least one.80 meters, however she didn’t pass the bar in 3 makes an attempt at 1.83. In the meantime, seven different athletes had been in a position to transparent 1.83 or upper.

All the way through the 2 occasions, Williams had 2,107 issues. The Belgian Nafissatou Thiam, the one one with 1.92 issues within the top soar, led with 2,176 issues, adopted by means of the American Erica Bougard (2,157), the British Katarina Johnson-Thompson (2,138) and the Belgian Norwegian Vidts (2.115).

The heptathlon will proceed later within the day with the shot put and the 200-meter dash and can conclude on Thursday with the lengthy soar, javelin throw and 800-meter run.

