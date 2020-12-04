Former Keshet Studios Head Rachel Kaplan Signs WBTV Overall Deal

Rachel Kaplan has signed a multi-year total cope with Warner Bros. Tv Group, Selection has discovered.

Kaplan, the previous head of scripted for Keshet Studios, can also be launching her personal manufacturing firm — Absecon Leisure. Underneath the deal, she is going to develop and produce authentic scripted programming to be produced by Absecon in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv for streaming providers and cable, in addition to the printed networks.

The transfer brings Kaplan again into the WB fold, as she was beforehand vp of drama improvement at Warner Bros Tv earlier in her profession.

“It’s very becoming that my first solo deal has landed on the studio the place it began for me,” Kaplan mentioned. “Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, along with instructing me every part I find out about TV, have been instrumental in bringing me again to Warner Bros. Whereas I’ll miss my colleagues at Common and Keshet, together with my longtime accomplice Peter Traugott, I’m trying ahead to working with Channing, Brett, Clancy, Leigh, Adrienne and their groups. There’s an explosion of ground-breaking, authentic, voice-driven and various narratives being advised throughout the tv panorama at this time, and I hope to be a part of bringing these tales to life. I’m additionally extraordinarily grateful that WBTV is letting me use my authentic headshot.”

Kaplan was the pinnacle of scripted at Keshet for six years. In that point, the corporate produced exhibits corresponding to “The Baker and the Magnificence,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” and the pilot “La Brea” at NBC. She was additionally an govt producer on exhibits like “Our Boys,” “The Courageous,” and “Knowledge of the Crowd.”

Beforehand, she was a accomplice at TBD Leisure with Traugott, with whom she would later collaborate at Keshet. At TBD, she was an govt producer on “Manhattan Love Story,” “Do No Hurt,” and “Ringer.” Previous to TBD, she was govt vp of tv at Brillstein Leisure Companions, head of scripted tv at BermanBraun.

She is repped by WME.