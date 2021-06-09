Former Leader Secretary of UP become Election Commissioner, subsequent Lok Sabha might be underneath his supervision, know who’s Anoop Chandra Pandey

Former UP Leader Secretary And Retired IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey Appointed as Election Commissioner: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed retired IAS officer and previous Leader Secretary of UP, Anoop Chandra Pandey as Election Commissioner. After this appointment, the entire contributors of the three-member fee will now with complete power oversee the a very powerful meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand subsequent yr. The Legislative Division of the Ministry of Legislation and Justice had issued a notification on this regard on Tuesday. Additionally Learn – New CEC Of India: Sushil Chandra replaces Sunil Arora because the twenty fourth Leader Election Commissioner of the rustic …

Pandey will now be at the three-member EC panel that fell vacant after former Leader Election Commissioner Sunil Arora retired on April 12. Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar are the opposite two contributors within the panel. Pandey used to be selected by way of Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Aditya Nath to go the state's paperwork on June 28, 2018. He retired in August 2019.

He served because the Leader Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in addition to the Commissioner of Infrastructure and Business Construction within the state. Born on February 15, 1959, Pandey has held many vital positions. He holds a B.Tech level in Mechanical Engineering, an MBA level and a doctorate in Historical Historical past. The following Lok Sabha election is also introduced in March 2024, that may be underneath Pandey's watch. (IANS Inputs)