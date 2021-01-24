Former Lorde Manager Fired by Warner Music for Sexual Harassment

Warner Music Group terminated the employment contract of Scott Maclachlan, a senior VP of A&R in its Australian workplace, after an investigation into sexual harassment claims, a rep for the corporate confirms to Selection. The British-born Maclachlan is extensively credited with discovering Grammy-winning singer Lorde and managing her at his Saiko Administration till 2016.

The information was first reported by the New Zealand publication Stuff and Music Enterprise Worldwide.

“Warner Music is dedicated to offering a secure, skilled setting for all our crew,” the corporate mentioned in a press release. “Our Code of Conduct could be very clear relating to harassment of any sort. All allegations are handled critically and motion is taken if any worker’s conduct has breached that code. We investigated what we believed to be an remoted incident in 2018, with the help of an exterior skilled, and we went additional than they suggested with disciplinary actions. Now that we’ve discovered about these further incidents, we’ve terminated Scott Maclachlan’s employment contract with rapid impact.”

After working within the British music enterprise for twenty years, Maclachlan moved to New Zealand in 2008, the place he started working with Lorde when she was 13 years previous. Requested in regards to the causes for the cut up in 2016, Maclachlan mentioned, “I can’t discuss as a result of there are ongoing authorized points that I don’t need to compromise.”

He was named senior VP of A&R at Warner Music Australia in Might 2018, nonetheless a number of months later he was demoted and banned from the corporate’s workplaces and even concert events by Warner artists after the corporate launched an investigation into stories of sexual harassment. Whereas Warner mentioned it initially believed the incident to be an isolation one, the Stuff report uncovered further claims that led to Maclachlan’s termination.

A former Saiko worker, Amy Goldsmith, says, “He would insinuate he needed extra [than a professional relationship]; he would touch upon my physique, he would ask whether or not I needed to kiss him. More often than not I simply informed him to close up.”

Stuff cites Maclachlan as confirming these claims and admitting to “years of dangerous conduct,” saying he’s “in intensive psychotherapy.”

He informed the publication, “I do settle for the dangerous affect of my previous conduct and I strive day by day to restore the harm and stop it taking place once more.”

He says he’s receiving remedy for alcoholism and attempting “to reside a less complicated, much less egotistical life,” sadding, “There’s not a day goes by that I don’t remorse the hurt I’ve prompted individuals round me and most significantly the ache and embarrassment I’ve prompted my spouse and kids.”