Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died, treatment was going on in a private hospital for several days

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday due to illness. He was 89. Sources in his family said that Nilangekar died in a private hospital here. He was recently found infected with the Corona virus, but he later recovered and was discharged from the hospital after being found not infected by the investigation. Also Read – Congress leader Hardik Patel will give 21 thousand rupees for Ram temple, said- I am religious, not fundamentalist

Patil was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. Four days before his report of the corona virus came negative. Sources close to the family said that he died due to kidney complications. His last rites will be performed in Nilanga today. It is being told that after the corona virus was detected, Congress leaders had left their hometown Pune in Nilganna in Latur district. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said- People have no faith in the economy, PM Modi has no ability to deal with difficult

Please tell that Nilangekar, a senior Congress leader from Latur in Marathwada region, was the Chief Minister of the state from June 1985 to March 1986. Nilangekar resigned as chief minister in 1985 to “help his daughter and her friend” because of allegations of tampering with the MD exam results. Also Read – For the time being Rahul Gandhi will not take charge of the party, Sonia can remain the interim president of the Congress