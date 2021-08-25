Former Meghalaya MLA jailed for 25 years for raping minor

A POCSO courtroom in Meghalaya has sentenced former MLA Julius Dorfang to twenty-five years in jail for raping a minor lady 5 years in the past. A police officer gave this knowledge on Wednesday. Particular Pass judgement on of the Ri-Bhoi District Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offenses Court docket, Fabronas Silkam Sangma, on Tuesday sentenced Dorfang to twenty-five years in jail for raping a 14-year-old lady in 2016 when he used to be an MLA of the Meghalaya Legislative Meeting. .Additionally Learn – Crime Information: 6 youths gang-raped UP scholar in Mysore, Karnataka, lady’s good friend additionally injured

Former MLA's legal professional Kishor Chandra Gautam mentioned that they're going to problem the POCSO courtroom's resolution within the Meghalaya Prime Court docket. Elected to the Meghalaya Meeting in 2013 as an impartial candidate from the Mahati meeting seat in Ri-Bhoi district, Dorfang is a former president of the banned extremist group Hyniewtrep Nationwide Liberation Council (HNLC) and surrendered to the police in 2007.

After being accused of raping a 14-year-old lady, the previous MLA went into hiding and used to be later arrested close to the inter-state bus terminus at the outskirts of Assam's primary town Guwahati. He used to be lodged within the Ri-Bhoi district prison sooner than he used to be granted bail through the Meghalaya Prime Court docket on scientific grounds remaining 12 months.

(Enter: IANS)