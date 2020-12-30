Former minister of Congress government made her daughter hostage, accused of beating her badly, women’s commission freed

new Delhi: Rajkumar Chauhan, a minister in the Congress government, has been accused of taking his daughter hostage and assaulting her. His daughter has made this charge. On receiving the complaint, the team of the Mahila Commission (Delhi Mahila Aayog) has freed the victim’s daughter from the house of father Rajkumar Chauhan. Rajkumar Chauhan was an MLA four times, while Sheila Dixit has also been a minister in the government. Also Read – Farmers in Punjab target 1500 Jio-linked towers, BJP accuses- Congress conspiracy, fueled Naxalism

According to the Women’s Commission, Rajkumar Chauhan’s daughter had sought help through letters and urged the authorities to free her from her maternal home. The victim told that she was being held captive and that her father and brother beat her badly. Also Read – Two MLAs expelled from Congress join BJP, raising questions on top party leadership

According to the victim woman, she was married in 1999 and due to differences with her husband, she has been living in her maternal home in Delhi for 10 years. The woman has two daughters. The statement said that the woman’s divorce case is pending in a Chandigarh court. The woman alleges that her father does not want the matter resolved, while the husband has remarried without divorce. Also Read – Manmohan, Pawar were in favor of agricultural reforms under Congress rule, failed due to political pressure: Agriculture Minister Tomar

The commission and police freed the woman and took her to Paschim Vihar West police station. It has been said in the statement that the Delhi Police has only recorded the Roznamcha (DD entry). The Commission has issued a notice to the police asking the reasons for not registering the FIR.

Former MLA Chauhan has denied these allegations. According to the police, the commission had made a PCR call on Monday and said that it needed police help in a case of domestic violence. After this, the commission and the police team met the complainant. A senior police officer said that during investigation, it was found that the complainant, along with her two daughters, lives on a separate floor in her father’s house. The allegations made by the woman have been denied by her daughters.