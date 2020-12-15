Former ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic’ Host Jason Bentley Launches Podcast

Former “Morning Becomes Eclectic” host Jason Bentley is again along with his first new venture since leaving the signature KCRW present final yr.

Bentley has partnered with 101 Studios and Soho Home to launch a brand new leisure podcast, “The Backstory,” which pairs completely different artists, creators and performers in dialog. The primary episode, that includes actor/producer Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Veronica Mars”) and psychologist/New York Occasions bestselling writer Adam Grant, may be heard under.

Future episodes will pair comic/actor Margaret Cho (“Over the Moon”) and director/author Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”); musician/composer Terence Blanchard (“Da 5 Bloods”) and playwright/director Kemp Powers (“Soul”); and actors Justin Min (“The Umbrella Academy”) and Rosalind Chao (“Mulan”).

“I’m excited to share these considerate conversations with the world, attempt my hand in long-form podcasting,” Bentley stated in a press release.

Bentley stepped down as KCRW music director and host of “Morning Becomes Eclectic” in August 2019 after a decade, however continues to host the station’s weekly music present “Metropolis.” Anne Litt took over as music director, and the station simply introduced Bentley’s “MBE” replacements, co-hosts Anthony Valadez and Novena Carmel, who take over for Litt (who had been interim host) in January.

Bentley additionally recurrently serves as a music supervisor for movie and TV initiatives equivalent to “Tron: Legacy” and “The Matrix” trilogy. He’s additionally working with the music supervision crew on the upcoming “Prime Gun: Maverick” to assist oversee the movie’s official soundtrack launch.

101 Studios is behind movies equivalent to Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s “The Present Conflict: Director’s Minimize” and “Burden,” in addition to the Paramount Community hit “Yellowstone.” 101 Studios additionally oversees and manages the Sports activities Illustrated Studios content material platform.

Right here’s the primary episode of “The Backstory,” that includes Bentley interviewing Bell and Grant: