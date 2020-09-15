Former Naval officer injured in attack by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai, ‘joins BJP’ – said – henceforth I am with BJP-RSS

Retired Navy Officer injured in attack by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai has joined BJP. Former Naval officer Madan Sharma had last week accused Shiv Sena workers of beating him. After beating, there were a lot of injuries to Madan Sharma’s eye. The Maharashtra government was widely criticized after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The Mumbai Police arrested 6 people, including Kamlesh Kadam of Shiv Sena, in the case. However, he was granted bail within 24 hours. Also Read – Former Navy Officer assault case: 6 Shiv Sena workers arrested again, now unsecured section imposed

Maharashtra: Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/wYRMzR7uhS Also Read – MP Assembly By Elections: Uma Bharti prepares to return to Madhya Pradesh politics – ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020 Also Read – Shiv Sena leader again attacked Kangana – called the actress ‘double person’ and gave this advice …

Former Naval officer Madan Sharma also met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today.

From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had leveled allegations that I’m with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward: Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, after meeting Governor pic.twitter.com/Z5SJ13X4NF – ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

After the meeting, Madan Sharma told the news agency ANI that ‘From now on I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they alleged that I am with the BJP-RSS. So now I declare that I am with BJP-RSS today. ‘

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to former naval officer

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that he has spoken to the former naval officer who was attacked by ‘goons’ in Mumbai. He said that such an incident is not acceptable at all and is condemnable. Shiv Sena activists on Friday attacked former Naval officer Madan Sharma in Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai for allegedly sharing a cartoon made on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 12, 2020

The Defense Minister tweeted, “Talked to retired naval officer Madan Sharma, who was attacked by goons in Mumbai. Got information about his health. Such attacks on ex-servicemen are completely unacceptable and reprehensible. I wish Madanji to get well soon. ‘