Former Navy officer assault case: 6 Shiv Sena workers arrested again, now unsecured section

Mumbai: The six Shiv Sena activists who were granted bail in the Maharashtra capital Mumbai last week in connection with the assault on former Naval officer Madan Sharma were arrested again on Tuesday. police gave this information.

Police said that Section 452 of the IPC has been added to the case registered against them. This offense is non-bailable.

Last week, six people were arrested after local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar shared a video of a fight with former soldier Madan Sharma (62), but they were granted bail on Saturday.

A complaint was filed against the accused under Section 325 of the IPC, which is a bailable offense. Later, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, Bhatkhalkar and the victim's family members alleged that a case should be registered against the accused under sections 326, 452 and 450 of the IPC. The cases filed under all these sections are non-bailable.

A senior police official said that on the basis of CCTV footage and the complainant’s statement, Samta Nagar police applied Section 452 of the IPC against the six accused and arrested them at around 2 am on Tuesday.

Retired Naval Officer Madan Sharma (62) was attacked last Friday in suburban Kandivali for allegedly forging a cartoon satirizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

After the attack, the officer demanded that the Chief Minister apologize to him and the country. Madan Sharma also said that if he is unable to maintain law and order in the state, then Thackeray should resign from his post.