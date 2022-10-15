Former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

Dikembe Mutombo began treatment for a brain tumor (Reuters)

the congolese Dikembe Mutomboone of the best defensive players in NBA history, began treatment for a brain tumor at age 56, the North American Basketball League reported on Saturday.

“Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour. He is receiving the best possible care from a joint team of specialists in Atlanta and is in good spirits,” the NBA said in a statement issued on behalf of the former player and his family. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the text concluded.

For his part, the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, quickly sent a message of encouragement to one of the first great basketball figures on the African continent: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dikembe, one of the world’s great humanitarians.”

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBAfive of them in the Atlanta Hawks, and was recognized four times (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001) with the Defensive Player of the Year award, a record he shares with the also retired Ben Wallace. The former center, 2 18m tall, was selected eight times for the Game of the Stars (All-Star) and entered the Hall of Fame in 2015 for a career in which he averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Dikembe Mutombo in his time as an Atlanta Hawks player (Getty Images)

With a total of 3,289 caps, MUtombo is second in the historical ranking of this category behind another legendary African center, the Nigerian Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830). In addition to his intimidating presence in the painting, Mutombo is especially remembered for the gesture he made to his rivals by placing a cap on them, waving his right index finger from side to side to warn them, “Not in my house.”

“Please keep Dikembe and the Mutombo family in your prayers,” the former Knicks icon wrote on Twitter. Patrick Ewing, with whom he had numerous battles in the 1990s. “Praying for a full and speedy recovery, dear Dikembe. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, ”said the former Spanish pivot on his side. Pau Gasol.

Dikembe Mutombo making his traditional “you shall not pass” gesture (USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

Born in 1966 in Kinshasa, Mutombo was one of the first African players to shine in the NBA, paving the way for other talents, from Sudanese Luol Dieng to Cameroonians Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam. He began his career with the Denver Nuggets, who selected him fourth in the 1991 Draft from the prestigious Georgetown varsity team, which had recruited him from his native country.

In 1996, he moved to Atlanta and four years later he joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2000, seconding star Allen Iverson, Mutombo played in the first of two NBA Finals of his career, in which he lost to the Los Angeles Lakers of Shaquille O’Neal y Kobe Bryant.

His second Finals, with the uniform of New Jersey Nets, also ended in a loss to the Lakers. After a brief stint with the Knicks, Mutombo played his last five seasons with the Houston Rockets until retiring from the court in 2009.

With information from agencies

