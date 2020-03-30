Former NBA star trying to broker deal to ship masks to New York

Beijing-based retired basketball famous person Stephon Marbury is arranging an urgent cargo of surgical masks from China to New York to wrestle the coronavirus, he said on social media on Sunday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
