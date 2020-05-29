Former Netflix Exec Tara Duncan Named President of Freeform – Variety

Following the information final month that Tom Ascheim would depart as head of Freeform to steer Warner Bros.’ youngsters and younger adults division, the younger grownup cabler has named Tara Duncan as its new president. She’s going to step into the function on June 8, overseeing strategic planning, model growth, content material technique, authentic programming, manufacturing, scheduling, finance, analysis, advertising and communications.

Duncan most just lately had an total deal at Hulu, the place she was creating an adaptation of the Zakiya Dalila Harris novel, “The Different Black Lady.” Previous to that, she was a senior inventive govt at Netflix till 2018, overseeing “Orange Is the New Black” and “Narcos.” She additionally produced the “Bosch” pilot for Amazon Studios and beforehand served as a inventive exec at AMC. Duncan first acquired her begin at George Clooney and Steven Soderberg’s manufacturing firm, Part Eight.

“Tara is an exceptionally expert govt and a seasoned producer who’s bringing a wealth of expertise, throughout linear channels and streaming platforms, to her new function,” mentioned Disney Tv Studios and ABC Leisure chairman Dana Walden, to whom Duncan will report.

“Her background, nice style and repute make her the right selection to steer Freeform and its authentic programming that entertains viewers throughout its linear channel and distribution on Hulu,” she continued. “Tara and I met for the primary time a little bit over a yr in the past, and I used to be really taken together with her imaginative and prescient and understanding of the inventive course of. Getting her inside of Walt Disney Tv has been a precedence and I’m thrilled she shall be main the formidable Freeform workforce.”

Duncan can also be a founding member of Who’s within the Room, a Time’s Up govt mentorship program that goals to enhance govt and producer illustration within the leisure business.

“The programming on Freeform makes me suppose, snort and really feel good at a time when being optimistic issues most,” mentioned Duncan. “It’s extremely thrilling to affix the Freeform workforce and proceed forging a path for enjoyable, daring storytelling. I’m particularly grateful for Dana Walden’s management and Craig Erwich’s steering, in addition to Bea Springborn and a bunch of mentors and buddies who’ve nurtured me to this subsequent chapter in my profession.”