Former NFL Big name Working Again Brandon Jacobs Says 3 Groups Are In His Comeback

Longtime New York Giants operating again Brandon Jacobs is taking a look to make a comeback after retiring from the NFL greater than seven years in the past and he says 3 groups have reached out to him.

Jacobs, who turns 39 on Tuesday, introduced again in Would possibly that he can be coming round again as a defensive finish, regardless of taking part in 9 seasons as operating again, 8 of them with the Giants.

A two-time Tremendous Bowl champion, Jacobs’ determination to go back to the NFL used to be precipitated through Tim Tebow’s go back as a good finish for the Jacksonville Jaguars .

His announcement used to be met with scrutiny however Jacobs vowed to position within the paintings and it appears it’s paid off.

He advised Houma These days in a piece of writing revealed final week that his agent has gained calls from 3 groups who’re concerned about having Jacobs attend coaching camp.

“I don’t need to throw names available in the market simply but as a result of I used to be advised to not, however it’ll be a surprise,” he mentioned. “If I don’t get a possibility, it’s superb. I’m lately training highschool soccer and operating a early life program, which I’m completely content material with doing the remainder of my lifestyles.”

So far as switching up his place, Jacobs is assured in his skill to accomplish.

“I believe my skill as a defensive finish, as an previous guy as they regard me, I believe I will be one of the most perfect within the league at this time.”

Jacobs had a a success profession within the NFL, profitable two Tremendous Bowls. He rushed 5,094 yards for 60 touchdowns and finished 82 receptions for 743 yards and 4 touchdowns.