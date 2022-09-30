Former NFL star Gavin Escobar dies after falling from a mountain

Gavin Escobar began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys jersey (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

A sad news completely shook the world of the NFL (National Football League). Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead after suffering an accident while climbing a rocky area on a peak south of Los Angeles.California.

According to authorities, the 31-year-old former American athlete was in an area near Tahquitz Rock, in the San Bernardino National Forest, along with another victim named Chelsea Walsh. In the statement it is mentioned that both climbed a rocky wall. Both were found last Wednesday, but were identified Friday by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office after firefighters found their bodies.

Gavin, who retired from football in 2018, began his career in the North American league after being selected in the second round of the 2013 Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, from San Diego State University. In the Texan franchise he was until 2016, where he accumulated 333 yards, 30 receptions and eight touchdowns.

After his departure from the Cowboys, he went through the Kansas City Chiefs (2017), Baltimore Ravens (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Miami Dolphins (2018), teams in which he was never able to show all his talent.

The heartfelt message from the Long Beach firefighters (twitter/ LBFD)

After hearing the news, the cast of Dallas wrote a heartfelt message on their social networks. ”You will always be in our hearts; We will always remember you, Gavin Escobar.”lamented the lone star team along with a photograph of the New York-born athlete.

Escobar, after completing his stage as a professional athlete, joined the Long Beach Fire Department, California, in February of this year, where thanks to his friendly character and leadership, he earned respect in his new job.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on shift B. Prior to being a Long Beach firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football in the NFL, where he spent most of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children,” Long Beach Firefighters reported alongside a photograph of Gavin and the department’s crest.

