Former NYC Police Commissioner On How To Prevent The Upward push Of Crime In American Towns

Former NYC Police Commissioner Howard Safir joined “Fox Information Reside” Saturday to speak about how one can prevent the upward push of crime in the US.

HOWARD SAFIR: We finish this via preventing what’s going down on this nation. We’re going from a rustic of rules to a rustic of chaos. Now we have district legal professionals who’re refusing to prosecute crimes. For example, in California, the district legal professional isn’t going to prosecute any robbery beneath $1,000. It sends a message to criminals that you just don’t wish to be frightened of the police, you’ll be able to dedicate crimes with impunity. That, along side the defund the police, the demonization of police, the immunization of certified immunity, the message that we’re sending, proper from the highest, from President Biden, who mentioned there used to be systematic racism amongst police, are inflicting police to hold again and no longer do their jobs as a result of they know that the criminals are not frightened of them, and so they’re no longer going to be prosecuted.

…

What we wish to do is we wish to make certain that specialised gun enforcement devices, like what used to be eradicated via the police commissioner in New York Town, are reinstituted. And we wish to have criminals held accountable. We will’t have this no-cash bail legislation promulgated all through the rustic the place anyone shoots anyone 5 instances after which is correct again out in the street the similar day. What’s going down is we’re dropping appreciate for the police, and cops don’t seem to be going to position their households and their long term in jeopardy on account of the loss of certified immunity and the demonization via teams like Black Lives Topic and Antifa. We’re being attentive to the loudest voices whilst the #1 factor for many American citizens is the aid of crime and protection.

