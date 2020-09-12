Former “Ok-Pop Star” Contestant Shares How MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Inspired Her On “Hidden Singer”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was the newest to tackle the “Hidden Singer” problem on the September 11 episode.

“Hidden Singer” is a range present on JTBC wherein a well-known singer competes towards contestants who try to do an ideal impersonation of the singer’s voice. The impersonators and the singer carry out behind curtains because the viewers tries to guess that are the “false” stars.

Hwasa mentioned, “After I first acquired a casting provide for the present, I believed it was as a panelist. I felt a variety of stress about occurring because the singer. I requested my company CEO for recommendation and he mentioned, ‘This can be a place the place singers achieve a variety of energy. Consider it as an honor and have enjoyable.”

Jun Hyun Moo joked, “If an impersonator wins, then they obtain 20 million received [about $16,800] as a prize. We’ve already given away 80 million received [about $67,300]. JTBC is in debt. Please win this spherical.”

Tune Eun Yi described Hwasa as a trendsetter and mentioned, “She’s like Lee Hyori in that the whole lot she does turns into a scorching subject.” Kim Jong Min mentioned, “I feel Hwasa is sort of a gem within the music trade. I used to be shocked after I realized she was so younger. I just like the track ‘Twit’ however my face will get scorching every time I take heed to it. [In Korean, the title of the song ‘Twit’ literally means ‘fool,’ which is a common nickname for Kim Jong Min on variety shows.]”

The primary track was Hwasa’s duet track with Loco, “Don’t.” She mentioned, “It’s a track that I had enjoyable making with Woogie and Loco. Loco is within the navy now.” Hwasa was capable of win the spherical after the viewers recognized her voice accurately.

One of many impersonators turned out to be Yeo Soo Jin, who is named the “military president Hwasa.” She mentioned, “I’ve sung in a variety of totally different locations. I sang MAMAMOO’s songs whereas performing for the military and acquired that nickname.”

In Spherical 2, the contestants and Hwasa sang her solo monitor “Twit.” Hwasa mentioned, “Composer Park Woo Sang is sweet at writing a track that captures how I really feel after I share an concept with him.” After the efficiency, she mentioned, “I had a variety of confidence going into this spherical, however whereas I used to be singing, I all of the sudden began to really feel like I used to be imitating myself. Everybody sounded so comparable.”

One other impersonator was revealed to be Suk Ji Soo, who had ranked within the Prime 6 within the 2016 season of SBS’s “Ok-Pop Star.” She mentioned, “On the time, I used to be nonetheless younger, and there have been a variety of hate feedback about my look. Each time I sang, I’d really feel myself getting dejected. I believed that turning into a singer wasn’t the best path for me, however final 12 months I heard Hwasa say at a live performance, ‘If I don’t match the wonder normal of this technology, then I’ll develop into a brand new normal.’ I feel that she is an awesome function mannequin for girls. I believed in what she mentioned and am heading towards my goals. As an alternative of despairing, I will even set a brand new magnificence normal.”

Hwasa mentioned, “I used to be the identical after I was younger. I used to be capable of develop into stronger, however the scars are nonetheless there. I can’t give any nice consolation, however I wish to cheer you on and aid you. I’m sincerely cheering you on.”

Within the third spherical, Hwasa and the contestants sang MAMAMOO’s “Decalcomanie,” and within the fourth spherical, they sang her latest solo monitor, “Maria.” On the finish of the episode, she turned the second authentic singer after Kim Yeon Ja to win the “Hidden Singer” problem.

