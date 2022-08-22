Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged with terrorism

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 19, 2020. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/ File, Archive)

Pakistani Police Filed Terrorism Charges Against Former Prime Minister Imran Khanofficials said Monday, increasing the political tensions in the country while Khan holds mass rallies seeking to return to power.

The terrorism charges stem from a speech Khan gave in Islamabad in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that an aide was arrested and tortured.

the opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaffrom Khan, posted videos online showing supporters surrounding Khan’s home to prevent police from approaching. Hundreds had been there since early Monday morning.

Khan came to power in 2018 and his opponents maintain that he was chosen with the help of the mighty Armywhich has governed the country for half of its 75-year history.

In seeking Khan’s ouster earlier this year, the opposition accused him of economic mismanagement. The vote of no confidence in Parliament in April capped months of political turmoil and ato constitutional crisis which required the intervention of the Supreme Court. At the same time, it seemed that the military had also grown disenchanted with Khan.

Khan alleged, without providing evidence, that the Army participated in a US plot to expel him.. Washington, the Pakistani Army and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, deny this. Khan has also been holding mass rallies trying to put pressure on the Sharif government.

Police arrested Khan’s political advisor Shahbaz Gill, in early August after he appeared on the private television channel ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders” from military commanders. Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY went off the air in Pakistan after that broadcast.

