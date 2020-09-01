Former Paradigm Music Agents Launch New Company, TBA

5 brokers previously with Paradigm have launched a brand new company known as TBA that represents The Warfare on Medication, Courtney Barnett, Chvrches, Jose Gonzales, Guided by Voices, Jay Som, Yaeji and plenty of different artists.

The corporate, which has workplaces in New York and Los Angeles, was based by brokers Marshall Betts, Avery McTaggart, Amy Davidman, Ryan Craven, and Devin Landau. The are joined by Samantha Tacón (Head of Artist Artistic Technique), Katie Nowak (Head of Advertising and marketing) and brokers Josh Mulder, Chris Danis, Lauren McCauley and Lindsey Schiffman.

“TBA is barely in a position to exist due to the unimaginable artists we work with, and it has been with them in thoughts that we have now constructed each a part of this firm,” says McTaggart. “For me that has been and can stay what I’m most keen about: Seeing our artists develop and succeed, figuring out we’re working tirelessly to assist them in new and higher methods. The company enterprise is altering and we see TBA as a part of the shift in the direction of a greater tradition throughout the music enterprise. We’re centered solely on the longer term and the way to make sure that integrity, accountability and transparency are requirements at our firm and others.

Landau provides, “With the panorama of the touring business drastically altering, it has turn out to be abundantly clear that accountability, honesty, and adaptableness is of the best significance. For these causes, I’m full of an incredible quantity of pleasure and confidence with the group we have now put collectively at TBA and our means to signify a extremely curated roster of related and numerous musicians. Our artists have invaluable voices and signify a real cross-section the various world that we stay in.”

Betts notes, “In speaking with our shoppers it grew to become clear that there was a necessity for a brand new company that might actually assist facilitate their ambitions, fulfill actual targets, and by no means provide empty guarantees. Given the present local weather and our collective experience, we felt we might meet these wants, and extra. The group that includes TBA is intrepid, and everyone knows we might help our artists develop whereas we additionally assist the music neighborhood round us.”