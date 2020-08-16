Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s second death anniversary today, PM Modi and President Ramnath Kovind paid tribute

new Delhi: Today is the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to remember him. PM Modi also shared a video on Twitter, remembering the former PM. With this, he wrote in it that the country will never forget Atal ji on his death anniversary, his service. President Ramnath Kovind also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi said on this policy, it will play an important role in making India self-reliant, modern

On the occasion of the second death anniversary, the Atal Samadhi program has also been organized which will include many big leaders and officials including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi