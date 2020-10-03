Former PM Vajpayee’s friend’s dream fulfilled with inauguration of Atal tunnel

Tholang: With the inauguration of the Atal tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh, the decades-old dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s friend Arjun Gopal was also fulfilled on Saturday. Amar Singh and Ram Dev, sons of the late Arjun Gopal alias Tashi Dawa, said after the inauguration that their father had suggested the construction of this tunnel to the former Prime Minister (Vajpayee). Also Read – PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, see photos and learn everything about this tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically important and all-weather open Atal tunnel on Saturday. The 9.02 km long Atal tunnel connecting Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley is the longest highway tunnel in the world. This will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers and will reduce travel time by four to five hours. Also Read – Atal Tunnel: PM Modi inaugurated world’s ‘longest’ Atal Tunnel, said- 26 years work completed in 6 years

The Prime Minister later addressed a public meeting at Sissu village in Lahaul Valley, specifically remembering Tashi Dawa and underlined his role in tunnel construction.

This tunnel will keep Manali connected with Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier, due to heavy snowfall, the valley was cut off from other parts of the country for six months. Tactically important, this tunnel is built in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas with state-of-the-art specialties at an altitude of 10,000 feet above mean sea level.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had earlier said, “Vajpayee got the idea of ​​building the tunnel here from Arjun Gopal, who lives in Tashi Dobhe village in Lahaul.”

In a conversation with ‘PTI-Bhasha’ in his native village Tholang in Lahaul-Spiti district, 75-year-old Amar Singh said that his father had met Vajpayee in 1998 in Delhi. He met her to demand the construction of a strategically important tunnel under the Rohtang Pass for the benefit of the people of Lahaul-Spiti district. He said, “My father died in 2008. Today, his decades old dream is fulfilled and my happiness on this occasion knows no bounds. ‘

Singh, who retired from the post of Deputy Director (Education), said that the former Prime Minister and his father had come in close contact in 1942 during the National Self-Service Association (RSS) Officers Training Camp (OTC) in Vadodara, Gujarat. And when Vajpayee became the Prime Minister in 1998, his father met him through RSS chief activist Chaman Lal.

Singh said that the ‘Lahaul-Spiti-Pangi-Tribe Seva Samiti’ was formed for the construction of the tunnel and its founder president was Gopal.

He said that the draft memorandum submitted to Vajpayee for the tunnel was sent to the Ministries of Defense, Finance and Road Transport and Highways.

Singh claimed that initially the Ministry of Defense had objected to this, but the Central Government approved its construction in 2000. He said that the project was announced by Vajpayee during a public meeting in Keylong in June 2000.

Gopal’s second son, 61-year-old Ram Dev, told that with the opening of the tunnel there will be a big change in the economic situation of Lahaul-Spiti district. Singh is a retired officer of the State Information Department. He also traveled from the northern gate of Lahaul to the southern gate at Manali in Kullu district in a Himachal Pradesh Road Traffic Corporation bus. This bus was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi.

Residents of the tribal district have also welcomed the construction of this tunnel. Pushpa Devi, a resident of Kirting village in the district, says that now she will not have to run to other districts for any medical help. He said that earlier pregnant women had to go to Kullu-Manali ahead of time for safe delivery.