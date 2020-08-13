Former President Pranab Mukherjee being affected by treatment, condition stable: son Abhijeet Mukherjee

Health Bulletin of Pranab Mukherjee: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. His son and MP Abhijeet Mukherjee gave this information on Thursday. Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital here on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. He was also confirmed infected during the Kovid-19 investigation. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee’s condition critical, Sharmistha Mukherjee said- God will do everything good for him

During the day, the hospital said in a statement, “There was no improvement in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He is unconscious and still on life support system. “Abhijeet Mukherjee later tweeted,” My father is a fighter and always has been. Treatment is slowly impacting them. I appeal to all the well wishers of my father’s speedy recovery. We need them. ” Also Read – Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical even after brain surgery: Hospital

Angered by the rumors about the health of the former president, Abhijeet Mukherjee said, “My father Mr. Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and stable in ‘hemodynamic’.” He wrote, “Misinformation on social media of many senior journalists The spread has made it clear that the media in India has become a factory of fake news. “He also wrote,” When I see that corporate media houses in India, some journalists and people on social media are in the news For knowingly, I start doing business of fake news, then my head tilts with shame. In one stroke, how much do they fall to make a living person dead. ” Also Read – Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, brain surgery done due to blood clotting in brain

Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee also tweeted, “The reports about my father are wrong.” I especially request the media not to call me… so that my phone is not ‘busy’ at the time of receiving any updated information from the hospital. Pranab Mukherjee has been the President of India from 2012 to 2017.