Entertainment

Former President Pranab Mukherjee corona infected, tweeted himself information

August 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests Corona positive: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been found infected with Corona virus. Mukherjee himself has given information about it by tweeting. He has written on Twitter that he has been infected by the infectious disease Corona. Also Read – UNLOCK3.0 Gyms opened in Tamil Nadu today after central government guidelines

Also Read – Corona is not the reason behind the postponement of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, but the reason, know full detail

He went to the hospital today for some other disease but was found positive in the corona examination. He has requested those in contact with him to isolate himself.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment