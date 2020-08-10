Former President Pranab Mukherjee corona infected, tweeted himself information

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests Corona positive: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been found infected with Corona virus. Mukherjee himself has given information about it by tweeting. He has written on Twitter that he has been infected by the infectious disease Corona. Also Read – UNLOCK3.0 Gyms opened in Tamil Nadu today after central government guidelines

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee – Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

He went to the hospital today for some other disease but was found positive in the corona examination. He has requested those in contact with him to isolate himself.