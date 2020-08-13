Former President Pranab Mukherjee in critical condition, head injury in 2007 truck accident

Kolkata: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is still critical after brain surgery in the army hospital in Delhi. In such a situation, a doctor from Nadia district in West Bengal, who treated him after a car accident 13 years ago, says that despite the immense pain, he was a very calm and gentle patient. Doctor Basudev Mandal, a gynecologist by profession and owner of a nursing home in Krishnanagar, remembers the night of April 7, 2007. On that day, he says, Mukherjee’s car crashed at Nakashipada in Nadia district while returning to Kolkata from Murshidabad district. Also Read – Nishikant Kamat, director of Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam, in critical condition! admitted to hospital

A truck hit the then Finance Minister Mukherjee's car and he suffered a head injury. First, he was taken to a local health center where he had stitches on his head and was sent to the government hospital in Krishnanagar. Mandal said, but the hospital did not have CT scan or X-ray facilities. I got a call from the district administration and they said that all preparations should be kept, Mukherjee is being brought to my nursing home.

He told, Mukherjee was brought to my nursing home under the supervision of some of the best doctors of SSKM, Kolkata. He said, although Mukherjee was in pain, but he remained very calm and gentle. He was very polite. We investigated and found out that there are no internal injuries. Later that night he was taken to Kolkata. Mandal says that even after becoming President, he did not forget me.