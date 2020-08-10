Former President Pranab Mukherjee on life support system after brain surgery in Army Hospital, corona positive was found during investigation

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on life support system in Army’s R&R Hospital. Sources gave this information on Monday evening. According to sources, former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent brain (brain) surgery to remove the blood clot, which was successful. Also Read – BJP government survived in Manipur, party won confidence vote, Congress got 16 votes

Before the surgery, tell that Pranab Mukherjee was found infected with Kovid-19. He has asked the people in his contacts to isolate themselves and get the corona examined.

The former president tweeted and said, "On going to the hospital for a different procedure, I am today found Kovid-19 positive. Those who have come in contact with me last week, I request them to isolate themselves and get Kovid-19 examined. "