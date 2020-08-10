Entertainment

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on life support system after brain surgery in Army Hospital, corona positive was found during investigation

August 10, 2020
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on life support system in Army's R&R Hospital. Sources gave this information on Monday evening. According to sources, former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent brain (brain) surgery to remove the blood clot, which was successful.

Before the surgery, tell that Pranab Mukherjee was found infected with Kovid-19. He has asked the people in his contacts to isolate themselves and get the corona examined.

The former president tweeted and said, "On going to the hospital for a different procedure, I am today found Kovid-19 positive. Those who have come in contact with me last week, I request them to isolate themselves and get Kovid-19 examined."

