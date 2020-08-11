Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, brain surgery done due to blood clotting in brain

new Delhi: Former brain Pranab Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday. He is now on ventilator support after this surgery done to remove blood clots in the brain. This information has been received from sources. Before surgery, 84-year-old Mukherjee’s coronavirus test was also found positive. He tweeted on Monday, “I have come to the hospital for a different procedure and my Kovid-19 test positive has come here. Last week, I requested the people in contact with me to isolate themselves and get the Kovid-19 tested. ” Also Read – Former President Pranab Mukherjee on life support system after brain surgery at Army Hospital, was found corona positive in the investigation

As soon as Mukherjee shared this news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan wished him a speedy recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamta Banerjee said, "I am worried to hear the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee da being Kovid-19 positive. My prayers are with him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery. "

Congress spokesperson and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished this veteran leader to get well soon. The official Twitter handle of the party also tweeted about this. Let me tell you that during his long political life, Mukherjee also held positions like Finance and Defense Minister. Later he became the President of the country in 2012 and served till 2017.