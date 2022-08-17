Former presidents of the IDEA group asked Pope Francis to rule on the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua

Pilgrims participate in an act of the Virgin of Fatima in the atrium of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua after the Nicaraguan police prohibited a Catholic procession and pilgrimage in the capital on Saturday (REUTERS / Maynor Valenzuela)

A group of 25 former heads of state and government from Latin America and Spain issued a public statement this Wednesday in which They expressed their concern about the current persecution of the Daniel Ortega regime against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua and called for “a firm position” on the part of Pope Francis.

In the call “Declaration on the Ortega and Murillo regime and the aggravated persecution of freedom of religion in Nicaragua”leaders ranging from José María Aznar to Vicente Fox, passing through Sebastián Piñera and Álvaro Uribe, all members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), point out that religious freedom is the “fundamental touchstone in the affirmation and conversation of peace”.

The first part of the Idea group statement on religious persecution in Nicaragua

Citing the American Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen, they assert that “Religious freedom has been giving rise to persecution by States and Governments that have separated from their commitments to freedom.”

Second part of the Idea group statement on the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua

Likewise, they assure that they observe “with aggravated concern” what is happening in Nicaragua, where “after persecuting and criminalizing political and social leaders as well as radically curtailing all freedom of expression and of the press, now it is advancing towards the persecution of Catholic episcopal leaders, priests and nuns, even expelling them from the national territory”.

Towards the end of the letter, finally, the leaders affirm that they expect “a firm position of defense of the Nicaraguan people and their religious freedom by His Holiness Francis, head of the universal Catholic Church.” The The silence of the Supreme Pontiff in relation to this has already earned him criticism and desperate requests from various sectors, inside and outside of Nicaragua.

A Nicaraguan bishop critical of the Daniel Ortega regime was still confined by the police in the Matagalpa curia, from where he celebrated a mass broadcast on Facebook (AFP)

For their part, the leaders of the IDEA group have already made statements in the past about the episodes that occurred in Nicaragua, where the regime of Daniel Ortega has reinforced its attack on opposition sectors since the demonstrations unleashed in 2018.

The letter published this Wednesday was signed by Oscar Arias, Jose Maria Aznar, Nicolas Arditto Barletta, Philip Calderon, Rafael Angel Calderon, Laura Chinchilla, Alfredo Cristiani, Ivan Duque, Vincent Fox, Federico Franco, Eduardo Frei, Lucio Gutierrez, Osvaldo Hurtado and Luis Alberto Lacalle, Mauricio Macri, Jamil Mahuad, Mireya Moscoso, Carlos Mesa, Andres Pastrana, Sebastian Pinera, Jorge Tuto Quiroga, Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Julio Maria Sanguinetti, Luis Guillermo Solis, Alvaro Uribe, Juan Carlos Wasmosy.

Las retentions and restrictions of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua are the most recent chapter in a series of disagreements that has lasted 43 years between this Christian religion and Ortega, who is the supreme chief of the Nicaraguan Police.

In 2022 the Government of Ortega has arrested three priests, canceled eight radio stations and three Catholic channels, entered by force and raided a parish, and expelled the missionaries of the Mother Teresa of Calcutta order.

Daniel Ortega (Alberto Roque/REUTERS)

The Sandinista leader described “terrorists” to the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue that sought a peaceful solution to the political and social crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since 2018, a country where 58.5% of its 6.6 million inhabitants consider themselves Catholic.

The situation in Nicaragua has worsened after the controversial elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison.

