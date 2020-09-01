Former PRISTIN And I.O.I Member Nayoung Graduates From College + Is Congratulated By Former Bandmates And Friends

Former PRISTIN and I.O.I member Lim Nayoung has graduated from school!

On August 30, the idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to announce that she had formally graduated from Dongduk Ladies’s College.

Posting a number of photographs of herself posing along with her new diploma, Nayoung shared her ideas and expressed her gratitude within the following message:

Everybody~~

Ultimately, I’ve graduated.

As a result of we had been regrettably unable to carry a commencement ceremony, I’m commemorating the event with photographs! Again once I was a trainee, it was concern of my unsure future that made me assume I ought to go to school, and that’s how I ended up enrolling. Trying again, I wasn’t in a position to make many reminiscences in center or highschool as a result of I used to be busy coaching throughout my trainee days, however I made good reminiscences with my classmates whereas attending school and likewise grew by many various sorts of studying. Everybody, you all labored actually, actually exhausting, and I used to be grateful [for my time in college].

Shortly afterwards, a lot of Nayoung’s superstar mates responded to the submit by congratulating her.

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung, who was previously Nayoung’s bandmate in I.O.I, affectionately wrote, “Narong [a nickname for Nayoung], congratulations.” Nayoung replied, “Cute Yoodeng [a nickname for Yoojung], thanks.”

Heo Chanmi, who appeared on the primary season of Mnet’s “Produce 101” along with Nayoung, commented, “Wow, lastly… many, many congrats,” to which Nayoung responded with a string of emojis.

WJSN’s Exy, who additionally graduated from Dongduk Ladies’s College, lamented that they hadn’t been in a position to rejoice in particular person, writing, “We should always have taken a photograph collectively.” Responding with crying emojis, Nayoung agreed, “Precisely.”

Lastly, T-ara’s Hyomin playfully wrote, “Wow, you’re all grown-up. Congrats, congrats,” to which Nayoung replied, “Thanks.”

Congratulations to Nayoung!

Nayoung lately made her performing debut in the tvN drama “Flower of Evil.” Take a look at the newest episode beneath!

