General News

Former PRISTIN And I.O.I Member Nayoung Graduates From College + Is Congratulated By Former Bandmates And Friends

September 1, 2020
2 Min Read

Former PRISTIN and I.O.I member Lim Nayoung has graduated from school!

On August 30, the idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to announce that she had formally graduated from Dongduk Ladies’s College.

Posting a number of photographs of herself posing along with her new diploma, Nayoung shared her ideas and expressed her gratitude within the following message:

Everybody~~
Ultimately, I’ve graduated.
As a result of we had been regrettably unable to carry a commencement ceremony, I’m commemorating the event with photographs!

Again once I was a trainee, it was concern of my unsure future that made me assume I ought to go to school, and that’s how I ended up enrolling.

Trying again, I wasn’t in a position to make many reminiscences in center or highschool as a result of I used to be busy coaching throughout my trainee days, however I made good reminiscences with my classmates whereas attending school and likewise grew by many various sorts of studying.

Everybody, you all labored actually, actually exhausting, and I used to be grateful [for my time in college].

Shortly afterwards, a lot of Nayoung’s superstar mates responded to the submit by congratulating her.

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung, who was previously Nayoung’s bandmate in I.O.I, affectionately wrote, “Narong [a nickname for Nayoung], congratulations.” Nayoung replied, “Cute Yoodeng [a nickname for Yoojung], thanks.”

Heo Chanmi, who appeared on the primary season of Mnet’s “Produce 101” along with Nayoung, commented, “Wow, lastly… many, many congrats,” to which Nayoung responded with a string of emojis.

WJSN’s Exy, who additionally graduated from Dongduk Ladies’s College, lamented that they hadn’t been in a position to rejoice in particular person, writing, “We should always have taken a photograph collectively.” Responding with crying emojis, Nayoung agreed, “Precisely.”

Lastly, T-ara’s Hyomin playfully wrote, “Wow, you’re all grown-up. Congrats, congrats,” to which Nayoung replied, “Thanks.”

Congratulations to Nayoung!

Nayoung lately made her performing debut in the tvN drama “Flower of Evil.” Take a look at the newest episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment