Former PRISTIN Member Nayoung Talks About Making Acting Debut As Lee Joon Gi’s Sister In “Flower Of Evil”

In a current interview and pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar journal, Lim Nayoung shared her ideas on making her debut as an actress.

After rising to fame as a singer, the previous I.O.I and PRISTIN member not too long ago branched out into performing for the primary time. In addition to creating her performing debut in Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained‘s new drama “Flower of Evil,” she is presently filming the upcoming net drama “Romantic Hacker” (literal translation) reverse Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) as the feminine lead.

Explaining how she had first turn into fascinated about performing, Nayoung stated, “As a result of I majored in TV and leisure in school, I realized the way to use a digicam, write screenplays, and edit video. As I studied, I noticed, ‘Similar to how I dream of changing into a singer, there are such a lot of individuals who dream of changing into an actor,’ and people experiences made me develop an curiosity in performing.”

Nayoung additionally shared that she was actually having fun with attempting new issues and taking up new challenges for her performing roles. “I not too long ago needed to act like I used to be drunk, and it turned out wanting actually humorous,” she recalled. “It felt like I used to be letting unfastened and releasing all of the issues that had been repressed inside me.”

The idol-turned-actress, who was as soon as recognized for her stoic and unchanging facial expressions, fortunately reported that she was additionally present process a welcome transformation in that regard.

“I really feel like I’ve additionally been broadening my array of facial expressions,” stated Nayoung. “Not too long ago, my associates generally inform me, ‘Whoa, what’s this facial features? That is new for you!’ They are saying my reactions have modified.”

She proudly concluded, “I feel I’m going by constructive adjustments on account of my performing.”

