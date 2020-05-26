Former PRISTIN Member Xiyeon Announces Acting Debut

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon can be making her performing debut!

On Might 25, High Star Information reported that Xiyeon was forged in an unbiased movie.

Xiyeon, who turned 20 years outdated this yr, first appeared on the primary season of “Produce 101” as a PLEDIS Leisure trainee. She completed in 25th place and made her debut as a member of PRISTIN in 2017. The group formally disbanded in Might 2019 and Xiyeon left the company.

The information of her performing debut was first made identified after the president of a espresso truck firm personally despatched her a espresso truck to set to indicate their help.

Following the preliminary stories, Xiyeon confirmed the information together with her followers on her Instagram account.

She uploaded a photograph of her script with the caption, “Hi there, that is Park Xiyeon. First off, I apologize for initially relaying this information via stories. Whereas settling promotion plans with the movie workforce, the information surprisingly got here out. I’ll now be taking one step in the direction of you all as an actress! My first challenge as Park Xiyeon is the unbiased movie ‘Sillim Man and Lady’ (tentative title)! Though I’ve taken on an enormous function because the lead in my first challenge, I had a lot enjoyable and have waited so lengthy for these moments. Sooner or later, I’ll greet you all with diligent promotions as actress Park Xiyeon. Thanks!”

Whereas former PRISTIN members Minkyeung, Gyeongwon, Yaebin, and Eunwoo re-debuted as HINAPIA and a number of the different members are pursuing solo endeavors, that is Xiyeon’s first promotion since PRISTIN’s disbandment.

Supply (1) (2)