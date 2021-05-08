Former PRISTIN Member Xiyeon Joins Lee Joon Hyuk And Kim Ok Bin In New Drama “Dark Hole”

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon has joined the cast of OCN’s new drama “Dark Hole”!

On May 7, Soo Yeon Kang Entertainment officially announced, “Park Xiyeon will be appearing in OCN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Dark Hole’ starting from Episode 3.”

“Dark Hole” is a sci-fi thriller about a group of survivors fighting for their lives against mutant humans who turn into violent monsters after breathing in the dark smoke from a mysterious sinkhole. The new drama, which airs jointly on OCN and tvN, stars Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Ok Bin.

According to her agency, Xiyeon will be playing the role of a high school student who winds up in a fierce battle to survive while attempting to avoid the mutant humans who have taken over the city.

The next episode of “Dark Hole” will air on May 7 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the first two episodes of “Dark Hole” with subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)