Former “Produce 101” And “MIXNINE” Contestant Heo Chanmi Announces Details For Solo Debut + Shares Performance Trailer

Heo Chanmi is making a brand new begin!

The idol lately signed an unique contract with FirstOne Leisure and he or she’s now on a path to changing into a soloist, 10 years after her first debut.

On July 10, FirstOne shared that Heo Chanmi will launch her first solo album “Spotlight” on July 23.

Forward of her album, Heo Chanmi shared a efficiency trailer titled “I’m wonderful thanks,” and the track is the primary one which she’s taken half in writing lyrics for and composing.

Her company defined, “The observe expresses the darkish emotions she needed to conceal whereas working as a star to this point and her dedication to nonetheless confidently get by way of exhausting instances and develop.”

The title observe of her first solo album might be “Lights,” and it’s stated that she’s planning many various promotions earlier than the album’s launch.

Heo Chanmi has beforehand promoted with the 10-member group Co-Ed College and its feminine unit F-ve Dolls, and she additionally competed on the survival packages “Produce 101” and “MIXNINE.”

