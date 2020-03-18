Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix and Ava DuVernay Over Central Park Jogger Series

Linda Fairstein, a former prosecutor who oversaw the Central Park jogger case, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that she was defamed by the Netflix sequence concerning the case, titled “When They See Us.”

Fairstein sued Netflix, in addition to director Ava DuVernay and co-writer Attica Locke, claiming that she was wrongfully portrayed because the racist mastermind behind the wrongful prosecution of 5 black and brown males. The lads had been later exonerated.

The four-part drama sequence was launched on Netflix in Could 2019.

“Within the movie sequence, which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a real story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — utilizing her true identify — as a racist, unethical villain who is decided to jail harmless kids of shade at any price,” the swimsuit alleges.

Fairstein, who was portrayed by Felicity Huffman, ran the intercourse crimes unit on the Manhattan D.A.’s workplace on the time of the case, in 1989. The swimsuit alleges that the script invented fictional dialogue to be able to mischaracterize her as racist.

“All through the movie sequence, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed as making statements that she by no means mentioned, taking actions that she didn’t take — lots of them racist and unethical, if not illegal — in locations that she by no means was on the times and occasions depicted,” the swimsuit states. “On various events, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed utilizing inflammatory language, referring to younger males of shade as ‘thugs,’ ‘animals’ and ‘bastards,’ that she by no means used.”

Netflix mentioned it might “vigorously defend” the swimsuit.

“Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is with out benefit,” Netflix mentioned in a press release. “We intend to vigorously defend ‘When They See Us’ and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the unbelievable staff behind the sequence.”

Netflix was additionally sued final fall by John E. Reid and Associates, a police interrogation agency that alleges its “Reid Method” for interrogating suspects was defamed within the sequence. Netflix has argued that the swimsuit was supposed to sit back free speech on a controversial police tactic.