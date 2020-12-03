Entertainment

Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan Award in support of farmers and opposition to the Center

December 3, 2020
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest “the betrayal of the farmers by government of India”: Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Prakash Singh Badal on Thursday returned the Padma Vibhushan award accusing the central government of cheating farmers. He has written a letter to the President in this regard. Also Read – Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: After meeting Shah, Captain Amarinder said – there is nothing that cannot be solved

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has taken this step when there was a talk between the farmer leaders and the government that is agitating in Delhi on Thursday. When the meeting was going on between the farmer leaders and the ministers of the government, then this news has come out. Also Read – Farmers Protest on Delhi Noida Link Road: Opening of Delhi-Noida Link Road on one side, demonstration of farmers on the border continues

Explain that for the last 8 days, farmers are taking up agitation against the three agricultural bills of the central government.

Significantly, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which was involved in UP, withdrew its support from the Modi government at the center to protest against the farmers related bills. Badal’s daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur, who was a minister in the Modi government, had also resigned from her post.

