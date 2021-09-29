Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets House Minister Amit Shah amid hypothesis of becoming a member of BJP

there an afternoon in the past Zee Information In a unique dialog with when Captain Amarinder was once requested whether or not he would keep within the Congress or no longer? He didn’t give any transparent resolution in this. Even though he indisputably stated, ‘Whether or not I can stay related to the Congress or no longer can’t resolution it these days.’

When requested on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Amarinder stated, “I had stated that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an volatile guy, he’ll no longer keep for lengthy and the similar factor came about. Previous, he tweeted and wrote,

I informed you so…he isn’t a strong guy and no longer are compatible for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

