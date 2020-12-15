Former Quibi Exec Ambereen Toubassy Joins Airtable as CFO

Quibi’s spectacular crash this 12 months left the short-lived short-form video firm’s workers on the lookout for work.

At the least one in all Quibi’s high executives has moved on: Ambereen Toubassy, who had been chief monetary officer on the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded startup, is becoming a member of enterprise-software agency Airtable as CFO in January 2021.

Quibi had been among the many clients for Airtable together with different leisure firms — together with Netflix, Hulu, HBO and A+E Networks — as effectively as many Fortune 500 firms. Airtable’s system lets companies create collaboration software program with out having to know the best way to code to handle such processes as inventive improvement, post-production pipelines, and advertising and marketing throughout a distributed group, in response to the corporate.

Toubassy, commenting on her new job, credited Airtable with serving to Quibi ramp up its operations as shortly as it did.

“At Quibi, we merely couldn’t have created 100-plus premium reveals and an exquisite and scalable cell app in 18 months had it not been for the creation, monitoring and collaboration made potential by Airtable,” Toubassy stated in a press release. “Discovering the correct product-market match is extremely troublesome, but that is one thing Airtable has achieved with out the shadow of a doubt. I can not wait to contribute to Airtable’s continued success and unbelievable future progress.”

Previous to Quibi, Toubassy was associate and CFO of WndrCo, Katzenberg’s media and know-how funding agency, which launched in 2017. Earlier than that she spent the vast majority of her profession as a associate and portfolio supervisor at hedge funds in Los Angeles together with JMB Capital, Ivory Capital Administration and Empyrean Capital Companions.

San Francisco-based Airtable additionally introduced two different key hires:

Peter Deng, becoming a member of as chief product officer, who beforehand was the primary product director at each Fb’s Instagram and Oculus VR division. He most lately served as head of rider merchandise at Uber.

Seth Shaw, becoming a member of as chief income officer, was most lately chief gross sales officer at Invision, a digital design product platform utilized by firms together with Netflix, Amazon, HBO. Previous to Invision, he was CRO at Wrike, a software-as-a-service work administration platform.

Earlier this 12 months, Archana Agrawal joined Airtable as chief advertising and marketing officer after most lately serving as international head of enterprise and cloud advertising and marketing at Atlassian.

Airtable is led by co-founder and CEO Howie Liu, who was beforehand a product chief at Salesforce (which in 2010 acquired his email-contact supervisor startup Etacts). Airtable has raised over $350 million in funding from traders together with Ashton Kutcher, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, Benchmark, Thrive Capital, CRV Caffeinated Capital and Coatue Administration.