Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said- warning of GDP figures for all of us, now the government …

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has described a 23.9 percent decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first (April-June) quarter of the current financial year as worrisome. He has said that the bureaucracy will now have to come out of complacency and take some meaningful action. He said that during the current crisis a more thoughtful and active government is needed. Rajan said, ‘Unfortunately the activities which had grown very fast in the beginning have now cooled down again.’ Also Read – ‘Strategy for locking down was not right, GDP may lose Rs 20 lakh crore this year’

Rajan wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page, ‘Such a huge decline in economic growth is a warning to all of us. There has been a 23.9 percent decline in GDP in India. (This decline may be even more pronounced after the data for the unorganized sector). On the other hand, the countries most affected by Kovid-19 have fallen by 12.4 percent in Italy and 9.5 percent in America. Also Read – Moratorium period on loan repayment: Modi government may postpone EMI payment for 18 more months

He said that a good thing due to such a poor GDP figure could be that the official system will now come out of a state of complacency and will focus on some meaningful activities. Rajan Filahal is a professor at the University of Chicago. He said that cases of Covid-19 in India are still increasing. In such a case, discretionary spending and related employment on services like restaurants will remain at a lower level until the virus is controlled. Also Read – EMI exemption will end from August 31, how much will be affected by the end of Morotorium, know

Rajan said that the government is probably avoiding doing more at this time, so that resources can be saved for future possible incentives. He expressed the opinion that this is suicidal strategy. Giving an example, Rajan said that if we take the economy as a patient, then the patient needs the most relief while he is in bed and fighting the disease.

He said, ‘Without relief or help, families will not be able to have food, take their children out of school and send them to work or beg. Pledge your gold Will not pay EMI and rent. In such a situation, as long as the disease is controlled, the patient himself will become a structure. ‘

The former governor of the Reserve Bank said that now consider economic stimulus as a ‘tonic’. ‘When the disease is over, the patient will be able to get out of his bed fast, but if the condition of the patient becomes very bad, then the incentive will not benefit him. Rajan said that the recent improvements in sectors like automobiles are not evidence of V-shaped reforms (the faster the decline, the faster the recovery).

(input language)