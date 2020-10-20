General News

Former “Reply 1988” Co-Stars Park Bo Gum And Hyeri Reunite On Set Of “File Of Youth”

October 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Park Bo Gum and Hyeri have posed for a photograph collectively!

Hyeri made a cameo look on the October 19 episode of “File of Youth,” through which Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, on account of their connection from “Reply 1988.” Hyeri appeared as actress Lee Hae Ji who’s launched to make-up artist Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam) by Received Hae Hyo (Byun Woo Seok).

Though Park Bo Gum didn’t seem within the scene, the former co-stars reunited on set for a photograph. Hyeri shared the picture following the printed with the hashtag “File of Youth,” and the caption, “With celebrity Sa Hye Joon.”

Watch Park Bo Gum and Hyeri in “Reply 1988” once more under:

