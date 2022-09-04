Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev raised the threat level and described Germany as an “enemy”

The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev (via Reuters)

the former russian president Dmitri Medvédev on Sunday accused Germany of waging a “hybrid warfare” against Russia, justifying the cessation of gas supplies to Berlin for its “unfriendly” behavior in the midst of the Ukraine conflict.

The remarks come at a time when relations between Germany and Russia, already strained by the conflict in Ukraine, were further complicated after Moscow cut off gas supplies to Berlin via the Nord Stream pipeline.

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that ‘Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier.’ First, Germany is an unfriendly country, secondly it has imposed sanctions against the entire Russian economy (…) and is delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine”, Medvedev said in a message on Telegram.

“In other words, he has declared a hybrid war against Russia. Germany is behaving like an ENEMY of RUSSIA”, he added. “And you are surprised that the Germans have some minor gas problems!” he said.

Vladimir Putin and Dmitri Medvedev (Reuters/file)

Medvedev was president from 2008 to 2012, during which Vladimir Putin left office due to a legal term limit and went on to lead the government. This Russian politician, who was also prime minister, was considered a moderate figure, but since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine he has been one of the harshest voices in criticizing Western countries.

On Friday, the Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the total suspension of deliveries through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, officially after detecting a leak in a turbine. The Europeans, who support Ukraine against the Russian offensive, believe that Moscow uses this pretext to blackmail them with energy as winter approaches.

One of the turbines repaired by Siemens at its facilities in Canada was able to be returned to Germany despite the sanctions, but from there it has not yet reached Russia because Moscow requires legal guarantees that the device is not under restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of energy issues, did not rule out this Sunday more increases in the price of gas in Europe due to the “myopic” policies of the EU that lead to the “collapse” of the energy market in the Old Continent, according to his opinion. “Myopic policy leads to the fact that we are seeing a collapse in Europe’s energy markets. And this is not the limit, because we are still in the warm season, we still have winter ahead of us, and there are many unpredictable things, ”he warned.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

