Former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley, two others imprisoned for four years in defense scam

A Delhi court sentenced former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others to four years imprisonment in a corruption case in the 2000–01 alleged defense deal.

Special CBI Judge Virender Bhatt, Jaya Jaitley’s former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal, Major General (Retd.) S. P. Murgai was also sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Murgai’s lawyer Vikram Panwar gave this information.

The court proceedings took place in a closed room. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the three convicts and they have been instructed to surrender by 5 pm today.

The three were found guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the alleged purchase of hand-operated ‘thermal imagers’.

The matter caught fire after the sting ‘Operation Westend’ by news portal ‘Tehelka’.