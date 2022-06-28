Former SEGA of America President and Sony Computer Entertainment America Founder Passes Away

Bernie Stolar was instrumental in the development of the industry in the United States for many years.

It is never pleasant to write this kind of news, but once again we have to mourn a major loss in the video game industry. Bernie Stolar has died at the age of seventy-five.as confirmed by people close to him and ratified by several North American media.

He was a key player in the North American industryNot only is he a key player in the video game industry and development in the United States, but he held great positions in his career, becoming founder of Sony Computer Entertainment America and subsequently achieving, in 1998, becoming president of SEGA of America.

His career began in 1980 by founding Pacific Novelty Manufacturing Inc, a company that eventually took him to the arcade games from atari to later work in the company’s console division. Later, he was hired by Sony to found the North American video game division and be president.

It is stated that he was the architect of making titles like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon exclusive to PlayStation, but he ended up working for the competition being in charge of oversee the launch of SEGA Saturn before being the maximum president of the division in the American territory.

Although he was already CEO of SEGA of America in March 1997, it only took him a year to ascend to the president position. Already in that position, he was the one who announced in 1999 that the SEGA Dreamcast was going to have a very low price, 199 US dollars, which caused friction with the Japanese division of the company.

He is remembered for being president of SEGA of AmericaSubsequently, Stolar continued to hold senior positions in Major companies like Matteland it was even linked to Google in 2005, which caused a lot of conversation about whether the company would bet on video games at a time when it had not been considered that something like this could happen.

In recent months we have had to regret other important losses of figures that marked the industry. In May, David Ward, co-founder of the iconic Ocean and pioneer in the development of the eighties, left us, and in December we had the news of the death of Masayuki Uemura, creator of NES and Super Nintendo.

More about: Bernie Stolar, SEGA and SIE.